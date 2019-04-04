Police close Wigan road after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Police and the ambulance service were called into action this morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.



Worsley Mesnes Drive, at the corner of Poolstock Lane, was cordoned off this morning (Thursday), and a large presence of police and paramedics was spotted at the scene.

Police tape at Worsley Mesnes Drive Submitted photo

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A female, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to her foot. The type of vehicle involved has not been confirmed, but eyewitnesses reported it to be a lorry.

The road reopened a short while later.