Police 'concerned' about man missing from Wigan

Police are appealing for information about a missing man.

Ronald Gregory, 37, was last seen at around 8.45am on Sunday in the Delamere Way area of Up Holland.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short, ginger hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He may be in the Beacon Park area of west Lancashire.

Sgt Steve Cobham, of Lancashire Police, said: “Ronald has been missing for several hours and at this time we are very concerned about his disappearance.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to come forward and call us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0459 of May 27.