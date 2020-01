Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a man who went missing in the early hours.

John Beeley, 35,was last seen in the Skelmersdale area at around 2am on Sunday.

He is 6ft tall, has blonde hair and wears glasses. He was wearing a grey hoodie, work-type pants and blue trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Skelmersdale police on 101 quoting 04/19884/20.