Police concerned for safety of missing Wigan teenager

Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who was last seen on Wednesday.

They say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of 19-year-old Dylan Richardson and that his disappearance is out of character.

He was last seen at 11pm on Wednesday on Rose Avenue in Beech Hill.

Dylan is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair. He was last believed to be wearing a black Nike bubble coat, plain black trainers and black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Dylan's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7122