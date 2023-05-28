James, 35, was last sighted on Ormskirk Road at around 9pm on Friday May 26, and officers want to be reassured that he has been safe and well since then.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, with a bald head and ginger beard, and distinctive sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

James was was last seen wearing grey-and-black Nike trainers with yellow/green on them, black Under Armour jogging bottoms, a black long-sleeved Canterbury T-shirt, black Under Armour baseball cap and a black bracelet.

Police want to be sure that 35-year-old James is safe

Anyone with information should contact police quoting log 2715-27/05/2023.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.