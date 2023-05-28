Police concerned for the safety of a 35-year-old Wigan man last seen on Friday
Police have appealed for help in tracing a Wigan man who hasn’t been seen for two days.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th May 2023, 20:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th May 2023, 20:50 BST
James, 35, was last sighted on Ormskirk Road at around 9pm on Friday May 26, and officers want to be reassured that he has been safe and well since then.
He is 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build, with a bald head and ginger beard, and distinctive sleeve tattoo on his right arm.
James was was last seen wearing grey-and-black Nike trainers with yellow/green on them, black Under Armour jogging bottoms, a black long-sleeved Canterbury T-shirt, black Under Armour baseball cap and a black bracelet.
Anyone with information should contact police quoting log 2715-27/05/2023.