Police continue to investigate horror death on the railway tracks at Wigan

Officers have declined to disclose further details of the early hours collision between a person and a train on the West Coast Mainline at a notorious suicide spot close to the Spencer Road bridge at Whitley.

A picture posted on Swinley, Whitley and Whelley Community Group’s Facebook page showed that a number of police vehicles descended on Walter Scott Avenue after the collision on Thursday July 21 and was still there many hours later.

A significant police presence on Walter Scott Avenue, Whitley

No details of the casualty have been released, including their gender.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said that investigations into the circumstances of the tragedy were ongoing and that no further statement was imminent.

An initial statement read: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Wigan at 3.34am on July 21 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene."

Rail services were disrupted for several hours after the incident.