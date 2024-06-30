A fire crew needed to remove the roof of a car after an early hours collision in Leigh town centre aggravated a woman’s existing back injury.

Two vehicles collided at the junction of Market Street at Railway Road at 2.30am today (June 30) after what the emergency services described as “relatively minor bump.”

But the occupants of one of the cars was a woman who had previously suffered a back injury. The impact of the crash worsened her condition and it was felt that the safest option would be to cut the casualty out so that the injury would not be further exacerbated.