Police were called to a Wigan break-in and discovered the remains of a cannabis farm, but it appears that someone else got there ahead of them and may have stolen some of the plants.

Officers attended an address in Atherton Road, Hindley, last Saturday lunchtime to discover that a door had been kicked in.

They found cannabis plants thrown around in an alleyway and around the kitchen and other signs of drug plant-growing activity. Of the occupants there was no sign.