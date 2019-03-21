Police discover World War Two artillery shells and grenades at Wigan house

Police have found an extraordinary collection of World War Two weaponry at a house in Wigan.



Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed artillery shells and grenades from the conflict between 1939 and 1945 were discovered at the property on Spencer Road West in Beech Hill.

The bomb squad was called out on Wednesday after the haul, which was collected as memorabilia by an enthusiast for military history, was located.

All the items were safe and had been decommissioned.

Bomb disposal experts have now disposed of the firearms.

There was a large amount of police activity at the scene after the haul was found, with the road being blocked off at the junction with Gidlow Lane while residents in nearby houses were warned to stay indoors.