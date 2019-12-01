Police dog and handler praised for finding elderly woman in canal in Wigan

An off-duty police dog and his handler came to the rescue of a pensioner who had fallen into the canal, it has been revealed.



The 74-year-old woman had been walking along the towpath of the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Lockgate Place in Poolstock, when she slipped and fell into the water on Friday night.

It is thought she had been in the freezing canal for around two hours, when a passing dog walker came to her aid and called the emergency services.



Merseyside Police have now revealed that it was in fact a police dog named Jude and his handler who found the elderly woman.

A tweet from Merseyside police dogs said: "Last night, whilst off duty, PD Jude and her handler saved an elderly lady who fell into a canal in Wigan. Hearing her cries for help they searched the area and PD Jude located her in the water. The handler is brand new and currently on his initial course. Fantastic effort."

A second tweet said Jude was, in fact, male.

The handler called the emergency services and fire crews from Wigan went into the canl to rescue the woman.

Watch manager Shaun Aspey said: "She was very cold and we handed her over to the paramedics and I think she was taken to Wigan Infirmary. She had a suspected broken foot.

"She was very relieved when we came."