Police hunting for tear-away Wigan teen menace

Police are hunting for a baby-faced schoolboy who failed to show up at court charged with a string of serious offences including stealing a car and wielding a knife.



The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces five separate charges including possession of a blade, breaching a criminal behaviour order, aggravated vehicle-taking, failing to stop after a road accident, and driving whilst disqualified.

Police are hunting for the teenager

He had pleaded guilty to all of the offences at Wigan Youth Court in a hearing last December, but a warrant had to be issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for his sentencing.

A member of the Youth Offending Team told the magistrates that they had not heard from the boy or his family since early December.

The first charge relates to an incident on November 21 last year, during which the boy was holding a Stanley knife at Wigan Wallgate railway station.

On the same day, he breached a previously imposed criminal behaviour order, by being in the company of another person he was prohibited from seeing.

He also admitted that on November 27, he stole a Peugeot Partner van and that, while driving it in Scot Lane caused an accident that left a woman injured. He failed to stop at the scene following the accident.

On the same day, the teenage driver caused damage to a lamppost and another vehicle, a Ford Focus, in Lancaster Road