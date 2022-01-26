Police 'increasingly concerned' for Wigan teen missing for four days
Police are appealing for help to find a Wigan teenager who has been missing for several days.
Sixteen-year-old Alfie Price was last seen in Ince on Saturday and police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about him.
He is described as a white male, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black hair which is short on the sides and curly on top.
He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and green trainers.
Anyone with information about Alfie's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting missing person reference MSP/ 06LL/0000167/22
