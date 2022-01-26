Police 'increasingly concerned' for Wigan teen missing for four days

Sixteen-year-old Alfie Price was last seen in Ince on Saturday and police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about him.

He is described as a white male, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black hair which is short on the sides and curly on top.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, grey jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and black and green trainers.

Alfie Price

Anyone with information about Alfie's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting missing person reference MSP/ 06LL/0000167/22