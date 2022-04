They say the woman – named only as Danielle – was last seen on Avon Road, Norley, on Monday morning.

A spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about her and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Danielle is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of a larger build. She often wears tracksuit tops and bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 7032.