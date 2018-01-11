Police informed after outbuilding was set on fire

An investigation is under way after a fire was deliberately started in a brick outbuilding last night.

Fire crews were called to Regina Crescent, in Higher Folds, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday to tackle the blaze.

The outbuilding was in the garden of a house and was well alight when they arrived.

Kane Partington, watch manager at Leigh fire station, said: "It was a brick outbuilding full of bikes and washing machines as it was used for storage. All the consumables inside were destroyed.

"We got there in time to stop the fire spreading to the house."

Firefighters suspected there was deliberate ignition so the police were informed.