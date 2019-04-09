Police investigating after ground-floor flat gutted by major fire

A ground-floor flat was almost completely destroyed in a large fire which will be investigated by police.

Fire crews were called to the property on Richmond Drive in Leigh shortly after midnight on Monday.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames which totally gutted both the living room and kitchen, leaving the flat uninhabitable.

The other occupants of the block had to evacuate their properties and were only allowed back into their homes at around 1.30am, after more than an hour outside.

Crews were there for around two hours in total.

The cause of the blaze is now the subject of an investigation by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).