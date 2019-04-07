Police investigating after injured man cut from car following crash

A man was taken to hospital after being cut from his car following a road incident in Wigan which is under police investigation.

The driver had to be rescued from his damaged Nissan X-Trail by the fire service following the crash on Holmes House Avenue in Winstanley at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

He suffered whiplash and suspected spinal injuries and was taken to Wigan Infirmary.

The circumstances of the incident, which are believed to have involved the central reservation, were described as suspicious.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now launched an investigation.

The road had to be shut in both directions for around an hour while firefighters cut the man free from the car.

However, an alternative route was available to keep traffic moving around the area.

No other vehicles were involved.

The incident was attended by fire engines from Wigan station and the technical response unit and a support vehicle from Leigh.