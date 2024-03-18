Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Wigan borough pensioner
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan borough man.
The man – named only as Frank – was last seen on Ullswater Road in Tyldesley at around 7am on Monday (March 18).
The 86-year-old is described as being 6ft 3ins, of slim build with grey ear-length hair.
Police say he normally wears navy pants, black shoes and a navy coat.
Officers want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information on Frank’s whereabouts is urged to call police on 0161 8567390.