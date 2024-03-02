News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Police launch investigation following suspected arson at a Wigan home

An arson investigation has been launched following a fire at a Wigan home.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Laithwaite Road in Wigan at around 2.20am this morning (Saturday March 2).

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and thankfully no-one was injured.

Read More
Community opposition: Wigan township residents bid to block yet another housing ...
An arson investigation has been launchedAn arson investigation has been launched
An arson investigation has been launched
Most Popular

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting the log number 230 of 2/23/24.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.