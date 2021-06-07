Police launch search for missing Wigan girl

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for help from the public to trace Isla Monks, aged 14, who is currently missing from the Orrell area.

Isla is believed to be wearing the same clothes as in the image - a black Nike top and black shorts.

If you know where Isla is or see her, please call 101 quoting log reference 931-07062021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.