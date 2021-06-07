Police launch search for missing Wigan girl
Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" about a 14-year-old Wigan girl who has been reported missing.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated
Monday, 7th June 2021, 3:38 pm
Greater Manchester Police have appealed for help from the public to trace Isla Monks, aged 14, who is currently missing from the Orrell area.
Isla is believed to be wearing the same clothes as in the image - a black Nike top and black shorts.
If you know where Isla is or see her, please call 101 quoting log reference 931-07062021.
