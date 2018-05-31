Police launch search for missing Wigan man

Officers have launched a probe into the sudden disappearance of a young Wigan man who has not been seen since earlier in the week.

Greater Manchester Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ryan Hughes, aged 26 years from the Ince area.

Ryan Hughes

He was last seen on Tuesday, May 29 around 2.45pm, and all efforts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Ryan is described as white with strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black t -shirt, blue jeans and black baseball cap. He is also reported to have a silver/green Tred Hybrid bike with him at the time of his disappearance.

He is known to frequent the Hindley and Ince areas.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Ryan's whereabouts to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.