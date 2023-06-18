Police make fresh appeal for help in tracing missing 77-year-old
Leslie Fielding from Haydock was last seen at around 7pm on Saturday June 17, at around 7pm when he left, home driving a silver Toyota RAV 4 with tinted rear windows, travelling in the direction of the East Lancashire Road..
Extensive inquiries are being carried out by Merseyside Police to find him.
He is 6ft tall, of medium build with short, grey hair and he has a Manchester accent.
When last seen he was wearing a light blue/grey Adidas top, jogging bottoms and trainers.
A force spokeperson said: “Please pass on any sightings of Leslie via our form: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to @MerPolCC or 101.