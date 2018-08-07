Police on hunt for wanted Wigan man

Police are searching for a Wiganer wanted in connection with a string of crimes.

Michael Wilde, of Clevedon Drive, Highfield is wanted in relation to a robbery and a burglary which both took place in July 2018.

The first happened on July 7 at a Co-op store by Winstanley and the second took place on July 26 on Broxton Avenue in Orrell.

Wilde, 34, is actively evading police arrest and all efforts to trace him so far have proved unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Wilde’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7182 or make an anonymous report through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.