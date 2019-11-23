Police probe after Wigan man's arrest is criticised

A police force has launched an internal investigation after a Wigan man criticised it over his arrest for a road traffic offence.

James Bradley, from Ince, was put in the back of a Lancashire Police van in Skelmersdale and taken to a police station in Preston.

Mr Bradley, 46, admits driving through a no-entry sign into Yeadon and crossing a bus lane in doing so.

However, he says a police car followed him to an address elsewhere in the town and an officer began quizzing him.

The situation then escalated and Mr Bradley claims he was driven to a police station in a van with blood stains on the interior before being given a penalty notice for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

He also got a fixed penalty notice of £50 for breaching traffic regulations.

He asked the police why his driving infringement was not dealt with at the road side and was then stunned to receive a report claiming his driving had been suspicious and officers could smell cannabis and this warranted searching him and his car.

The officer also said he had “unaccounted” cash on him and two mobile phones.

Mr Bradley has now complained about the police’s handling of the issue, claiming it was unnecessarily heavy-handed.

He is disputing the lawfulness of the officers’ search of him and his vehicle and whether the police had reasonable grounds or not to carry it out.

He says he also denies the accusation of abusive words or behaviour and claims he was never asked about some of the police’s suspicions detailed in the stop and search record.

Mr Bradley said: “It’s just not acceptable. There was really no need for the response, throwing me in the back of a van.

“It’s not the crime of the century. The force used was excessive.

“I completely dispute that I was aggressive and never in my life have I been searched for drugs or done for anything to do with drugs.”

The force has confirmed the incident, which happened on November 10, has been passed to its Professional Standards Department to be looked into further.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We have received a complaint and we are looking into the matter.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”