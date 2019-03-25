Police rule out foul play after body found in canal in Wigan

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was discovered in a canal.

Officers were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near Lily Lane in Bamfurlong, shortly after 8am on Sunday, when the body of an adult male was discovered in the water.

An investigation was launched to identify the man and establish the circumstances of him being there.

A spokesman for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley has now said: "Residents in Abram will have been aware of a police presence on the canal at Lily Lane, Bamfurlong. Sadly a body has been recovered and there are no suspicious circumstances. Efforts to identify the body are ongoing."