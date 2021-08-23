Police rule out foul play being behind fatal Wigan house fire

The fire started early Saturday morning

Fire Crews were called to the incident on Wenlock Grove, Hindley, at 2.20am on Saturday morning.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man was pronounced dead at the scene, after being rescued from the building.

The fire originated in the kitchen of the two-storey, semi-detached house.

Two fire engines from Hindley and Atherton, and two from Wigan, attended the scene to contain the flames and make the premises safe.

Police arrived just before 3am, and remained at the scene to investigate the incident along with Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

After their inquiries, the authorities believe no suspicious circumstances were behind the start of the fire.