Police were called to one of the lakes at Haigh Woodland Park at 1.45am on Thursday February 23 where the woman, who is in her 20s, was standing at the edge and there were concerns she might harm herself.

Fire crews from both Wigan and Hindley station were also summoned but struggled to find the location despite having co-ordinates.

But thankfully eventually the woman, who has not been named, was taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

As a result the fire crews were turned back.

The incident was declared over at 3.50am.