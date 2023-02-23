News you can trust since 1853
Police save a distressed young woman at Wigan beauty spot in the early hours

Emergency services were scrambled in the early hours amid fears for the welfare of a young Wigan woman.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 3:50pm

Police were called to one of the lakes at Haigh Woodland Park at 1.45am on Thursday February 23 where the woman, who is in her 20s, was standing at the edge and there were concerns she might harm herself.

Fire crews from both Wigan and Hindley station were also summoned but struggled to find the location despite having co-ordinates.

Police were called to Haigh Woodland Park in the early hours of the morning amid fears for the welfare of a young woman
But thankfully eventually the woman, who has not been named, was taken to safety and no injuries were reported.

As a result the fire crews were turned back.

The incident was declared over at 3.50am.

Greater Manchester Police have not specified what has happened to the woman since.

