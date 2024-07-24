Police search for 59-year-old man last seen more than 24 hours ago

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:15 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been reported missing.

Ian Appleton, 59, from Haydock, was last seen at 7.50am on Tuesday on Bradlegh Road, Newton.

He was driving a grey/bronze Honda Civic, registration DA08 ZZP, and wearing a grey shirt, black suit trousers and black shoes.

Ian is 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short brown hair and wears glasses.

He is known to visit St Helens and Warrington.

Sightings of Ian can be reported to police here.

