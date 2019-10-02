Police search for "high risk" missing Atherton woman

Police are searching for a "high risk" missing woman from Atherton.

Tina Conlin, 55, was last seen yesterday morning (Tuesday, October 1) on Desmond Street in Atherton.

She is described as a white female, slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair.

She is believed to be wearing a navy blue coat with a polar bear symbol on one of the arms, blue jeans and white trainers.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "We are very concerned for the welfare of Tina and would as anyone with information about her location to contact us on 101 or via the Live Chat option on the GMP website."