Police search for "high risk" missing Wigan man

Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan man.

Officers are looking for Stephen Batho, 28, who has been reported missing from the Springfield area.

Stephen is described as being a white male, 5ft 7inches, wearing a light grey coloured Regatta rain coat.

After releasing their initial appeal GMP officers added: "This male is still a high risk missing and has not been found.

"Please continue to share and anyone with information please contact 101."

If anyone has any knowledge on Stephen's whereabouts or has any information that may help , please call 101 quoting MP/18/0121016