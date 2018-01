Police are asking residents for help to trace the next of kin of a man from the borough.

Ian Barry Hey, from Leigh, died at Wigan Infirmary on Wednesday January 17.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 68-year-old's death.

Police believe that he has a brother who lives in the Bromsgrove area and are appealing directly to him to get in touch.

Anyone with information about Ian or his family is asked to ring the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.