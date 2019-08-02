Police search for missing Skelmersdale man

Police are searching for a missing man from Skelmersdale.

,

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Thomas Heslip, 22 who is missing from home.

He was last seen at 7am this morning (2 August) in the Liverpool Road area.

Thomas was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a blue North Face bubble jacket.

He is described as being 5ft 6in tall, of skinny build with short dark hair.

Aside from Skelmersdale, Thomas has links to Haydock and St Helens.

If you have seen Thomas or have any information please call us immediately on 01695 566160 or 101 quoting log number LC-20190802-0392.

Please note this is an old picture so Thomas looks slightly different now.