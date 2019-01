Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan man.

Officers are looking for Stephen Batho, 28, who has been reported missing from the Springfield area.

Stephen is described as being a white male, 5ft 7inches, wearing a light grey coloured Regatta rain coat.

If anyone has any knowledge on Stephen's whereabouts or has any information that may help , please call 101 quoting MP/18/0121016