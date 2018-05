Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man from Wigan.

Brian John Godwin, 60, was found dead at his home address on Linney Square in Scholes on Thursday, May 24.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The Police Coroner’s Officer is now appealing for help to locate his family.

Anybody with information should contact the Police Coroners Officer in Bolton on 0161 856 6487.