Police searching for Wigan man missing since Sunday announce he has been found

Police say a Wigan man reported to have been missing since Sunday has now been found.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

They appealed to the public for help to find Martin Moore on Thursday morning, before announcing two-and-a-half hours later that he had been located.

The 41-year-old had not been seen since Sunday, when he was at his home in Garswood, and police made “extensive inquiries” to find him.

Martin Moore
