Police storm Wigan houses in early morning drugs raids

Police have carried out drugs raids this morning at two Wigan properties



Officers from the newly formed Wigan and Leigh District Tasking Team have this morning supported local neighbourhood officers in executing two simultaneous drugs warrants in the Worsley Mesnes area.

On arrival at one of the properties, officers found that one of the doors had been reinforced with wood and metal in an attempt to keep unexpected visitors out.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs have been seized and two people are currently in custody awaiting interview.