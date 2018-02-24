Police van stopped in its tracks by overturned vehicle in Wigan

A police van transporting a detainee to the cells was delayed in its journey by a van on its side in the road.



The police vehicle was driving through Bolton Road in Aspull around 1.25am today (Saturday, February 24), when it came across a van on its side and blocking both carriageways.

Fire crews and paramedics also attended the scene

The driver had fled the scene on foot and the vehicle was leaking fuel from its side

As the officers were was transporting a detained member of the public, they were unable to stop at the incident, and instead called the fire brigade to assist with the incident.

A crew of firefighters from Hindley station were called to the scene. They spent an hour at the scene, making sure the van was safe and removing it from the carriageway. An ambulance also attended to provide safety for the firefighters during the early morning incident.