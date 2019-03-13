Police warning after youngster hurt in dangerous 'roundabout challenge'

Teachers and parents are being warned about a dangerous new craze which has already caused a young boy in the borough to be hurt.

Community groups have been sharing online a warning to schools from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) about the so-called roundabout challenge, in which the piece of equipment in children’s play areas is spun round at alarming speed.

A primary school pupil from Lowton went into class with red spots around his eyes and on his forehead, a bloodshot eye and puffy face.

He was complaining of a headache and had bruises on his arms and legs, telling teachers he had been whirled around on the roundabout on Braithwaite Park.

Doctors have said the challenge put pressure on his head and police fear youngsters may suffer a stroke from attempting it.

Last year an 11-year-old suffered swollen, closing eyes and his mum desperately highlighted the dangers of trying the craze.

Reports suggest some young people are using a motorbike to get the roundabout going even faster.

PCSO Anita Ashton has now written to schools in the Lowton area urging them to share the perils of the roundabout challenge with their pupils.

The letter said: "There is a new craze with teenagers known as the roundabout challenge.

"The pupil in Lowton told staff he was on Braithwaite Park and a group of older children were spinning him on the roundabout and would not let him get off. He then jumped off and made his way home.

"The pupil's mother contacted school to let them know he is OK but the doctor has said the marks on his face and head are due to pressure caused by the spinning.

"Just making all the schools aware should this become a regular occurrence.

"This is very dangerous and can lead to a stroke.

"Please be vigilant to the signs of the activity on the faces of the children."

Teachers are being urged to consider holding assemblies on the roundabout challenge if it is thought their pupils are getting involved.

And residents' groups on social media have been spreading the police warning further so parents can warn of the dangers as well.