Police work to identify men after two bodies found in canal in Wigan in three days

Emergency services were called to the Leeds-Liverpool Canal on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day amid concerns for the welfare of the men.

But in both instances, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to identify the men so they can inform their next of kin about their deaths.

Both bodies were recovered from the Leeds-Liverpool Canal

In the first case, it has been reported that an angler found the body of a man while fishing on the canal near Scotman's Flash in Wigan.

A police spokesman said: "Shortly after 12.50pm on Friday, December 24, police were called to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the canal at Wigan Flashes, Wigan.

"Emergency services attended and the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and the circumstances behind the incident.

"Anyone with information should contact police online, if able, or via 101 quoting incident 1285 of December 24."

Emergency services were again contacted two days later following concerns for a man in the canal in Leigh.

The spokesman said: "Police were called at around 10.40am on Sunday, December 26 to a report for the concern for the welfare of a man in the Leeds-Liverpool Canal near to Welch Hill Street, Leigh.

"Officers responded, alongside colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, and the man was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and the circumstances behind the incident.

"Anyone with information should contact police online or on 101 quoting incident 0941 of December 26."