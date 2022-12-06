The Christmas lights are now on across Wigan and Leigh, with Frost Fest events well under way. There will be plenty more taking place for the whole family to enjoy - all completely free. Every weekend from now to the weekend before Christmas there is street entertainment happening in the borough’s town centres.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “There is lots happening across our two main town centres in the build-up to Christmas with markets, Santa visits, wreath making, festive street entertainment, and the Give a Gift tree at Makinson Arcade to help everyone have a joyful Christmas.

Wigan Christmas Lights Switch On Frost Fest 2022

“With free parking in council car parks at the weekend, including at Spinning Gate shopping centre, this is a great time to visit your town centre, support your local shops, and get that festive feeling.”

Wigan town centre will also have street entertainers over the coming weekends, at Makinson Arcade at 12pm and Grand Arcade at 3pm on both Saturdays and Sundays, and Wigan Market at 2pm on Saturdays.

The entertainers include the Acro Chaps Funky Elves, the Christmas Street Stilt Walkers, Fat Cat Brass and much more.

Meanwhile, on December 10 to 11 and 17 to 18, Standishgate will host Christmas markets and crafts.

Gareth Gates at the Wigan Christmas Lights Switch -on as part of Frost Fest 2022.

Elsewhere in Wigan town centre, Santa and his elves are making themselves at home at the Grand Arcade, with a sparkly grotto. It costs £5 per child, and tickets can be booked online.

Makinson Arcade in Wigan town centre is hosting a Give a Gift tree. If you’d like to give a gift to a child who may not get one this Christmas, please take a tag from the tree with the age and gender of child.

Once you’ve bought your gift, you can drop it off unwrapped at any of the drop off points – Niamh and Ruby’s, Truly Scrumptious, in Aspull, or Uptown Diner. The gifts will then be donated to the Storehouse Project.

Rose Boutique has also teamed up with Makinson Arcade to host festive wreath-making workshops on Saturday December 10, with guidance and all the materials and equipment to create your masterpiece. To book, there is a £12 deposit.

In Leigh, Spinning Gate shopping centre is hosting lots of free family fun.

Santa is visiting on Thursdays to Sundays throughout December up to Christmas Eve, with families welcome to visit him for free outside the Christmas tree by Costa Coffee. He will be there from 12.30pm-4.30pm on Thursdays to Saturdays, and 11am to 3pm on Sundays and Christmas Eve.

Over the next three Saturdays, Leigh town centre will welcome the Christmas Crackers, Fat Cat Brass and the Snow Queen and Ice Maiden on Stilts. They will be making appearances at Leigh Market at 11am and 2pm, and on Bradshawgate at noon and 3pm.

