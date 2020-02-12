Borough MP calls on Prime Minister to act over GMP's botched IT system upgrade

Chris Green MP has today called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step in after GMP’s failed IT upgrade left police officers working on pen and paper - reducing process times rather than protecting people across Greater Manchester.

The Bolton West MP's question in today's PMQs comes after serious problems with police IT systems led to officers escalating it to a “critical incident.”

Chris Green MP speaks out over GMP's IT issues

Speaking during PMQs Mr Green said: “In Greater Manchester, frontline Police officers are now often having to resort to using a pen and paper, rather than their failing iOPS computer system. This is putting the safety of Police officers at risk and undermining their ability to protect residents and vulnerable children.

“Will my Right Honourable Friend, the Prime Minister, intervene to resolve this problem?”

Boris Johnson replied by saying: “My honourable friend is I’m afraid entirely right and we know there are concerns about this system.

“That’s why I’ve asked our right honourable friend the Police & Crime Minister to ask Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of constabulary for an independent review of the operation of the system and we will make sure my honourable friend is kept informed.”