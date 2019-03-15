Borough MP resigns junior shadow minister role over Brexit second referendum vote

An MP from the borough has stepped down from her post as a junior shadow minister after voting against an amendment on a second Brexit referendum.



Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield in the House of Commons, did not follow Labour whips' instructions to abstain on the motion which had been put forward by The Independent Group.

Ms Fovargue was one of five junior shadow ministers who resigned over their votes to block the question of Britain's departure from the European Union (EU) going back to the public.

They were asked to step down by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's office following the day of drama in Parliament and did so.

Ms Fovargue has repeatedly stated her opposition to a so-called People's Vote as a way of settling the issue of Brexit and represents a Leave-voting heartland.

In total 17 Labour MPs voted against the amendment, which was defeated by 334 votes to 85.