Borough scoops Council of the Year award

One of the most prestigious prizes in local government is heading back to the borough after the town hall was named Council of the Year.

Wigan Council took the accolade at the LGC Awards 2019 for local authorities.

Other news: Wigan man who spat in partner's face bit and tried to strangle her can't remember attack



The council beat competition from across the country, with other finalists including Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cornwall Council, Coventry City Council, Hull City Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council.

Wigan Council wrote on its official social media account: "We are truly honoured to be named 'Council of the Year' at the LGC Awards. A massive thank you to all our staff, councillors, partners & residents for being part of this brilliant success!"

The local authority also hailed The Deal in its message, with some of the community groups playing a more prominent role in borough life in recent years through the arrangement also taking to social media to share their congratulations.