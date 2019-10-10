Brexit Party MEP forced to find new venue after Wigan pub cancels meeting

A public meeting being held in Wigan by a Brexit Party MEP will now take place in a different venue.



Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen, who is one of the party’s three representatives for the North West, was due to hold tonight's meeting at the Swan and Railway pub, on Wallgate.

But pub bosses have said the event can no longer be held there and organisers have had to find an alternative location.

Landlady Michelle Nicole Wright said: "We were aware we had a meeting but was not aware this was a public meeting. We were told this was a private meeting of MPs.

"This meeting has now been cancelled as we do not get involved with any political matters."

It will now take place at The Brocket, on Mesnes Road, at 7pm.

People are invited to attend the meeting to discuss constituency matters, find out what being an MEP involves and hear the latest on Brexit.

For more information, call 0161 519 1180 or email assistant@brexithenrik.com.