Brexit Party MEP to visit Wigan pub

A public meeting is to be held by a Brexit Party MEP in Wigan later this week.

Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen, who is one of the Party’s three Euro-MPs for the North West, will be hosting the meeting beginning at 7pm on Thursday at the Swan and Railway pub in Wallgate.

Everyone is invited to come along along and discuss constituency matters with Mr Overgaard-Nielsen, pictured.

The audeince can also learn about what is involved in being an MEP, the latest on Brexit and what might happen next in the next few weeks as we approach the deadline to leave the European Union.

There will be plenty of time for questions and time for your views to be heard. Refreshments and snacks will be available.

For more information please contact Mr Overgaard-Nielsen’s office on 0161 519 1180, assistant@brexithenrik.com or just come along on the day.