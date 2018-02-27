Budget discipline bid sparks outrage

Attempts to prevent notably outspoken councillors dominating the limelight at next month’s budget meeting have sparked a political row.

Coun Debbie Fairhurst, leader of the independent group in the chamber, reacted angrily after the mayor wrote to her suggesting Hindley Green member Coun Bob Brierley should not speak at the meeting on March 7.

Leaders of the borough’s political groups received correspondence from first citizen Coun Bill Clarke saying he wanted the night to run smoothly and would be taking a hard line on indisciplined behaviour.

However, a message to the independents’ group singling out Coun Brierley has caused fury.

Coun Fairhurst has sought an urgent meeting with the borough’s leading politician Lord Peter Smith and called for more respect to be shown to non-Labour members in the wake of the Coun Steve Jones court fiasco in which the local authority was rapped by a top judge.

Coun Fairhurst said: “Given what has happened this last week it has been demonstrated that voters should not be ignored ever. The people that have democratically voted for Coun Brierley have given him a mandate and that should not be blocked or restricted.

“I have asked for a meeting with the leader of the council and said I demand an immediate culture change towards opposition councillors.”

Coun Brierley has also condemned the Mayor’s move.

He said: “This is completely and utterly ignorant by the Mayor. Who does he think he is? He is trying to deface democracy. It is absolutely ridiculous and I am appalled.”

In the letter the mayor said the meeting where councillors will vote on whether to approve or reject the town hall’s financial arrangements was vital and warned against “unprofessional conduct”.

The message to Coun Fairhurst said she should ask questions on behalf of the whole group and referred to Coun Brierley having a tendency to “ask questions that are not relevant to the report and that are sometimes more personal to him”. No other councillors were named.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “All members of the opposition are offered a briefing with finance staff prior to the budget meeting.

“All members of the opposition can speak on the budget but group leaders are encouraged to be at the forefront of these discussions to ensure a timely council meeting.”