Candidates standing in the general election for Wigan and Makerfield constituencies announced

The official lists of candidates who will stand in next month's general election have been published.

There will be five candidates hoping voters will give them support at the ballot box in both Wigan and Makerfield.

The country goes to the polls on December 12 to decide who will be the next group of MPs sitting in the House of Commons.

The list of parties standing in Wigan and Makerfield is identical, with Labour, the Conservatives, the Brexit Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party taking part in both contests.

In Wigan Lisa Nandy is standing for Labour, Ashley Williams for the Conservatives, William Malloy for the Brexit Party, Stuart Thomas for the Lib Dems and Peter Jacobs for the Greens.

In Makerfield the battle for votes will be between Yvonne Fovargue for Labour, Nick King for the Conservatives, Ross Wright for the Brexit Party, John Skipworth for the Lib Dems and Sheila Shaw for the Greens.

Anyone wanting to stand for parliament had until 4pm on Thursday to go through the nomination process, with Wigan Council producing the official statement of candidates less than an hour later.