The parking area at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, based in Leigh, will be shut until Friday December 2, except for on the weekends, as set-backs have delayed an upgrade project’s completion into early next year.

The finished project, which was originally expected to be finished this autumn, will see a new visitors centre and cafe, a woodland play area and improved toilet and parking facilities. It is part of a package of improvement works as part of the second phase of the £5m Believe in Leigh programme.

Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, Leigh.

Some visitors to the park had questioned why the work has been done at the busiest period of the year, as the bulk of this £1.6m upgrade has taken place during the spring and summer months. However, Wigan council have previously explained that this was due to the dry months being better conditions for building.

James Winterbottom, director of digital, leisure and wellbeing services at Wigan council, said: “Pennington Flash car park will be closed on weekdays only until Friday December 2. This is to enable Electricity NorthWest to install necessary power upgrades for the new, exciting facilities we’re building at the Flash.

“Unfortunately these works have been slightly delayed by Electricity NorthWest due to resource challenges.

“People can still come to the park by foot or bike, and the car park will reopen at the weekends while these works are ongoing.

Signage at Pennington Flash Nature Reserve about site development.

“We will see significant works start to complete over the coming weeks, including landscaping around the new building, fitting out the new café, resurfacing the car park, and installing lighting, cameras and signage. Work on the new café and visitors centre is set to be complete by the end of January, with the new play area installation starting early next year set to open ready for spring.

“This is a really exciting time for Pennington Flash and it’s great to see us coming towards to end of these works, delivering these fantastic facilities in this superb country park.”

Metal fencing around Pennington Flash Nature Reserve while works are in progress.

New outbuilding.

General view of Pennington Flash Nature Reserve, Leigh - the car park will be closed until December as the new developments inculding a visitor information centre and a cafe buildings are finished.

Pennington Flash Nature Reserve.