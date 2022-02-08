Chorley Council hit out at Government after being kept in the dark over plans to house asylum seekers at Park Hall
Chorley Council has hit out at the Government after they were kept in the dark over plans to turn Park Hall Hotel into housing for asylum seekers.
The Council said it was only learned of the plans at the last minute, when councillors opened up their emails on Monday morning (February 7).
In a statement provided to the Post today, the authority said it is infuriated with how the Government has managed the situation, saying those seeking asylum should not be "dumped on a community with no proper planning".
It says it should have been consulted on the plans beforehand and has demanded an explanation from the Home Office.
The Council also shared its sympathy with staff who have been made redundant at Park Hall Hotel, as well as those who had planned to get married at the venue.
Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Unfortunately, this is a classic example of the government’s uncoordinated approach to dealing with what is a really important issue.
"There doesn’t appear to be any foresight or planning and all we have had is a four line email that we came into at work on Monday outlining a proposal to utilise the hotel for temporary accommodation.
"We need to get more details of what the plans are and whether or not this is for asylum seekers but while we have continued to do our bit to support the relocation of communities in need it has to be done in a managed way and not just dumped on a community with no proper planning.
"We’ve raised this issue previously with the Secretary of State Priti Patel and she had reassured us that any such activity would be done in a managed and coordinated way but that seems to have been completely ignored.
"We will be contacting the Government straight away to find out exactly what’s happening and why we have not been involved until right at the last minute.
"I particularly feel for those who have been informed they no longer have a job or had functions booked at the hotel - if any of those people need support then I’d ask them to get in touch with us for help."
