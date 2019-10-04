Commons debate demanded after Wigan borough townships are passed over for Government aid

Leigh MP Jo Platt has asked for a parliamentary debate on the allocation of funding for towns and high streets after her constituency was snubbed.

All the towns within her area were passed over when the Government announced the first recipients of its £1.6bn Stronger Towns Fund and £1bn Future High Streets Fund.

Leigh town centre has missed out on Government funding

Money is allocated based on factors including income deprivation, skills, productivity, EU exit exposure economic shocks, investment opportunities, and policy alignment which she says would have made Leigh a prime candidate for help.

In Parliament Ms Platt asked the Leader of the Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, for a debate to discuss the criteria used to determine which towns would be allocated the cash and why Leigh’s towns were not selected.

Afterwards she said: “Our towns are brilliant places to live and raise a family, but we have been let down by a lack of investment and infrastructure to unlock our potential.

“Our incredible community deserves the helping hand that other areas of the country have enjoyed for too long, and our high streets need the care and investment to restore them as the hub of our towns that they used to be.

“We have been let down by Whitehall for too long and nothing exemplifies this more than the fact we are this year marking the 50th anniversary of the closure of our rail station which cuts our community off from the economic success enjoyed in nearby cities and the inward investment we need to thrive.

“The Government has serious questions to answer about why Leigh has not been selected for this funding and I will be seeking urgent clarification that this fund was allocated fairly and purely on the basis of need.”

Ms Platt recently launched a petition to restore rail connectivity to her constituency which has already been signed by thousands of residents.