Conservative party leadership candidate heading to Wigan tomorrow

Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart says he is heading to Wigan tomorrow.

The Secretary of State for International Development and MP for Penrith, who threw his hat into the ring to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister on May 24 has become known for his series of campaign walkabouts.

And he confirmed his visit in a social media tweet earlier today, writing: "Tomorrow the plan is that the dodgy camera and I are going to leave voting Wigan."

Mr Stewart will be up against Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Esther McVey and as well as Sajid Javid and Andrea Leadsom for the top job.

Speculation continued to surround the prospect of other contenders emerging, including Brexit Minister James Cleverly, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt and former 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.